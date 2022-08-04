There have been complaints among Hip Hop fans that as the years go on, artists seem to be looking more and more alike. Even with similarities in style or presentation, one would be hard-pressed to confuse Nicki Minaj and Trina, but according to the "Seeing Green" emcee, that is exactly what she experienced during a casual shopping trip. In a video, Minaj details what allegedly occurred to her earlier today (August 3) with an enthusiastic fan...sort of.

"Y'all, I just came back from this meeting, right? And because, like, on my way home, I'm like, you know, I asked the driver to drop me off at this store," said Minaj. Once inside, she claimed she picked out a few items, noting, "I looked exactly like this," but when she got to the cash register, things took an awkward turn.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"The man at the register, he start looking at me like, you know, he didn't want to kind of like, blow my cover, 'cause there's other people waiting right behind me in the store," said the rapper. "So, I lean in 'cause it's clear that he's trying to tell me something and I don't want to talk to you. So, he goes—and he was so serious but so excited, so I'm like, 'Of course, global icon superstar.' I'm thinking in my head, it's okay.

"He leans in, and with all seriousness, he said, 'I been listening to you all day,'" Minaj said. Only, she wasn't the person he was talking about. The sales associate allegedly stated that his favorite track was "the one with Trick Daddy," meaning that he most likely believed that Minaj was Trina. The two ladies don't look anything alike, but there's a first time for everything.

Check out Minaj sharing her story below.