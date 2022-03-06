Nicki Minaj says that she's spoken with Drake about having the Certified Lover Boy rapper executive produce her upcoming album. The two artists have collaborated numerous times throughout their illustrious careers, including on hits such as “Make Me Proud,” “Only,” “No Frauds,” and many more.

Minaj discussed working with Drake during a Q&A on Twitter, over the weekend.



Larry Busacca / Getty Images

In response to a question about how long it took her to come up with one of her lyrics, Minaj explained: "Few mins. What’s funny is- that was originally 1 of the many lines I had on Seeing Green. My SG verse was just way too long so I kept creating new edits & sending back & forth to Champagne Papi. Cuz he was like Wayne verse already long as well, so we gotta try to shorten the song."

When asked about whether she has any upcoming collaborations with Drake, Minaj revealed: "We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out."

The next day, Minaj discussed her sex life on the platform, admitting that she "HAVE never and WILL never understand" why women fake orgasms.

Check out Minaj's tweets below.

[Via]