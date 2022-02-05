Nicki Minaj says she will not be letting her son become a rapper when he gets older. The Queen rapper appeared on the DJ Buck & Friends podcast, earlier this week, to discussed motherhood and her son.

“When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What are you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with,” Minaj said. “This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

She continued: “So I will just say that it’s been a great experience. I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot. He’s a show off, but I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music.”

Minaj's son, whose name she has yet to reveal publically, was born on September 30, 2020. She's referred to him as "Papa Bear" in social media posts.

Elsewhere in the interview, Minaj discusses her new single with Lil Baby, "Do We Have A Problem?," which was released earlier this week. She has yet to confirm any further details on an upcoming album.

