Unfortunately for Cuban Doll, she received a message from Nicki Minaj herself in the comment section of her photo which led to the utmost embarrassment. Cuban shared a thirst trap where she misquoted Nicki Minaj's lyrics from "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)." Nicki slid in the comments and simply typed out the actual lyrics to the song, humiliating Cuban Doll in the process.

"I'm so embarrassed," admitted Cuban Doll in her IG Story after the exchange.

While everyone had their laughs, Nicki clarified that she has a lot of love for Cuban Doll and that she had no intention to embarrass her.

"I hope y'all know I love Cuban. I was havin fun w her. I don't try 2 embarrass ppl I fuk wit. That's corny," Nicki wrote on her IG Story. "I'll never correct a lyric ever again chile. Boom."

Clearly, it's all love but does this mean Cuban Doll will be securing a verse from Nicki down the line? Peep Nicki's comments below.