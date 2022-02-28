Nicki Minaj used her platform on Twitter to send out prayers for the people of Ukraine, Saturday night, following the ongoing Russian invasion. Minaj says that seeing footage from the conflict left her heart broken "into pieces."

"Saw footage of bombs dropping & in the background u could hear children screaming," Minaj tweeted. "When I tell u it broke my heart into pieces? …To every mother fleeing w|your children, saying goodbye 2 your husband…I can’t imagine how afraid & alone you must feel. God, pls help them."

"To every soldier, May God be with you," she added in another post.



Russian began its invasion of Ukraine, last week, and the conflict has continued in the days since. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he has agreed to meet with the Russians on the border of Belarus "without preconditions."

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin put his military's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing "aggressive statements" from the West.

According to NBC News, at least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled their home country, heading west into neighboring countries.

Many other celebrities have called for support to the refugees over the last week.

