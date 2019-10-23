Kanye West is readying the release of his forthcoming project, Jesus Is King which is due out this Friday, although nothing is ever certain with 'Ye. Kanye has been working on a new project ever since 2018's ye which was supposed to be titled Yandhi. Jesus Is King seems to be a whole new batch of songs with the unreleased Yandhi album still without a proper fate. Nicki Minaj actually collab'd with Kanye on the song titled, "New Body" which was apparently a comedic take on the issue of body shaming. Unfortunately, if it does make Jesus Is King, it's unclear if it'll actually be the original track.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song," she said to TheShadeRoom. "I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that." So, it looks like Kanye and Nicki have different visions for the song and with less than two days until the project's release, we'll have to see if they end up finding a middle ground.

Kanye West's Jesus Is King arrives on October 25th along with an accompanying IMAX movie.

[Via]