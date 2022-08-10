Nicki Minaj says that Drake is actually a billionaire, but doesn't want anyone to know it. The "Do We Have A Problem?" rapper hinted at Drake's wealth in a post on her Instagram Story, Tuesday.

“This is what happens when you got a rich — I’m sorry, a very rich, rich, rich, rich — Canadian friend… who is the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know he a billionaire,” she said in a video while standing outside of a private plane.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Additionally, Minaj liked a tweet that read, “Shoutout to @Drake for being a billionaire too, even though you ain’t want no one to know [crying face emojis].”

While it's unclear exactly how much Drake is worth, various sites online cite his net worth as being around $250 million.

If his true net worth is closer to $1 billion, Drake wouldn't be the first rapper to reach the mark. Jay-Z cemented his status as a billionaire in 2019, following the success of his various business investments outside of music, including TIDAL, Uber, Armand de Brignac, and D’Usse. Kanye West also surpassed $1 billion in April 2020, propelled by the success of his Yeezy fashion brand.

Check out Minaj's recent Instagram video below.

