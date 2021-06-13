Nicki Minaj shared new photos with her son, on Instagram, Saturday, rocking cute coordinated outfits.

The new pics show Minaj and her son rocking all-white outfits and come with a caption consisting solely of emojis. The post includes three pictures of Minaj on her own as well.

"He is so adorable wit dem chubby cheeks. God Bless the Queen & the Heir!" one fan wrote in the comments.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Earlier this month Minaj shared a video of her teaching her young son to walk. "You ain't trying to do all of that today?" she jokes in the clip.

Minaj recently wrote about what it has meant to her to be a mother in an Instagram post.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she said. "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

