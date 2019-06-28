Nicki Minaj is back in her groove after dropping her single, "Megatron." The 36-year-old rapper took a personal break from social media for months, only to emerge in full force in support of her latest track. "Megatron" quickly reached No. 1 on iTunes, and to further promote her single, Nicki visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday evening. Amidst confirming that there's definitely a new album on the way (despite the fact that she has not yet figured out a release date for it), Nicki showed off her rap skills for The Wheel Of Freestyle, and talks her past as a Red Lobster waitress, including why she was fired from "all 3 or 4" of the ones she worked for.

As they sip on Nicki's favorite Red Lobster drink, the "lobsterita," and share some food, Minaj reveals the reason behind her being fired from numerous Red Lobsters. Minaj explains how she was fired from the last Red Lobster she worked at, saying she took to chasing a couple to their car after they left no tip for her, and took her pen.“I banged on the car window and I said, ‘Give me my pen!’” she said, before continuing to recount how she flipped the middle finger at the couple, telling Fallon: “My manager fired me on the spot.” After their feast, Fallon reveals to Nicki that she's "been redeemed" as he tracked the people down to get her pen back, also handing her a "cheddar bay biscuits for life" card.