Depending on who you ask, you'll receive a different answer every time as to what's the greatest music album ever. Some people may safely choose The Beatles' Abbey Road, Michael Jackson's Thriller, or Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. Others would go a more unconventional route and tell you it's Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Nicki Minaj has taken a different path, revealing her pick for the greatest album of all time on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Sharing a screenshot of her favorite album ever, Nicki told her followers that she thinks the best album ever released is Whitney Houston's self-titled project from 1985. The album was Whitney's debut, and it was recently ranked at #257 on a list of the greatest albums ever by Rolling Stone. Whitney Houston stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for fourteen weeks, birthing three number-one singles, including "Saving All My Love For You," "How Will I Know," and "Greatest Love Of All."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nicki followed up her post with a video of herself listening to "All At Once," which is from Whitney's self-titled debut.

In your opinion, what's the greatest album of all time? Do you agree with Nicki Minaj that Whitney Houston's self-titled album is up there?