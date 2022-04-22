Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign put together an undeniable hit with "We Go Up," but did you know that the New York-born spitter actually offered the Queen Barb a spot on his "What's My Name" track?

If you're not familiar, the song appeared on Fivio's debut B.I.B.L.E. album, which arrived on streamers on April 8th and includes features from Queen Naija and Coi Leray. The three-minute and 21-second long title also samples Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," and quickly emerged as a fan favourite from the tracklist.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Following the arrival of the music video for "We Go Up," Mama Minaj made it abundantly clear that she won't hesitate to "delay the album" if the visual doesn't do numbers, but from the looks of things, that likely won't be an issue as the clip was trending #1 a few days ago.

After the father of two uploaded a celebratory post, the "Did It On 'Em" recording artist dropped by the comment section to say a few words. "The [fact that] you asked me to get on 'Say My Name' months ago, now even that's [f*cking] outta here!!! YIKES. CONGRATULATIONS," she wrote, revealing that she could've appeared on the popular track.

In another comment Minaj added, "Fivi n*ggaz ain't even drop a bag on this song yet. No YouTube countdown/promo. No radio. No playlisting. You a real one. It's [Up!]," before addressing the length of their joint track.

"As tempted as I was to make it a 2-3 minute song, nah man. [F*ck that]. All genuine love from the PEOPLE!!!" she continued.

Fivio Foreign had to adjust the song's lyrics and make them more appropriate in order to get sample clearance from Beyoncé