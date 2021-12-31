After it was suggested that Nicki Minaj shaded one of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast members, the rapper quickly stepped forward with an explanation. We previously reported on Nicki sending holiday gifts to the children of the cast of RHOP including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon. It seems that Nicki went wild at the Gucci store and purchased luxury presents for the youngins.

Meanwhile, cast member Mia Thornton's child didn't receive anything from the Queen rapper and she later went online to speak at length about the exclusion.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

In her video, Mia spoke once again about her terrible childhood and said that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her children. She added that she would take her son to the Gucci store himself so he didn't feel left out, but Minaj returned to Twitter to clarify that she tried to reach out to Thornton but couldn't find her Instagram profile.

"Mia, I was following you on IG but then your page disappeared," Nicki tweeted. "I asked and no one knew for sure how to find you or what was your real page anymore. I have receipts, I’ll gladly post them if you’d like me to. I don’t play like that about children. Pls send me the addy mama."

Her fans brought up the RHOP reunion where Thornton seemingly clashed with Minaj are her castmates, while also sharing screenshots of Instagram Story posts that Mia allegedly deleted following Nicki's explanation.

Check it out below.