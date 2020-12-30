Dionne Warwick has been giving ultimate "auntie vibes" these last few weeks as she noticeably increased her social media game up. When she's not trying to figure out whether it's Billie Eilish or Eyelash, she attempting to make sense of Chance The Rapper's stage name or better yet, insisting that Teyana Taylor play her in her biopic. We love to see it.

Warwick is a legendary singer, actress, and television host so her transition into an internet sensation is sort of expected and seems to come naturally. On Monday, December 28th, Warwick tweeted responding to a follower who asked if she was a barb.

If you're keen on popular culture fans you know that "barbs" are Nicki Minaj stans that are considered one of the most loyal camps around, right next to Rihanna Navy and the Beyhive.

Nicki responded to Warwick, calling her a legend with the prayer hands emoji.

Maybe, we'll see some sort of collaboration from Minaj and Warwick as the queen is rumored to be working on a new music project. This is probably wishful thinking but maybe Warwick will show up in Nicki's HBO docu-series that does not yet have a confirmed release date. What do you think barbs?