She's been getting a few things off of her chest lately and Nicki Minaj isn't slowing down. With a new album on the horizon and the visual to "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign hitting the streets, Minaj has once again been a hot topic in Hip Hop. As her Barbz celebrate seeing more of her on social media, Minaj faces off with naysayers and critics—including Erica Banks and her "Trollz" collaborator, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

On Instagram, the Rap icon shared a video of herself spitting bars earlier on in her career and added a lengthy message about earning her stripes and navigating her career on her own time.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"They don’t make us or break us. [smiling tongue out emoji] And THAT is WHY TF they be rlly mad. [bullseye emoji] in life ppl wanna be able to control your response, your reaction, your schedule," she wrote. "I work on my own time. Pop out when I please. Where I please. How I please. Yeah it’s 'superstar' tingz but it’s more than that. You know many superstars that can’t do that. Right? Read it again. [bullseye emoji]."

"I give btchs work and put them on the block with the mere mention of my NAME. (Not the girls I work with/love)," Minaj added. "But umm[crown emoji] When you become Queen or a REAL NIGG@ you’ll fully be able to understand the level I play on. But the thing is right? 7 billion ppl on earth there’s only 1 me. QOR [celebrate emoji] my fans gon ride. Every day. Every fkng night. [laughing emoji] So pull up a beach chair. Put one in the air. Life’s a beach. But I’m the btch that make the whole beach stare."

We're clearly in Nicki Minaj's szn and she's going to make sure everyone knows it. Check out her post below.