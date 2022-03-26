While celebrating the success of her surprise Fivio Foreign-assisted release, Nicki Minaj took a moment to clarify recent comments made on Drink Champs. The Rap icon joined forces with Fivio on "We Go Up," a Drill-heavy single that has already reached the top of the iTunes charts within its first few hours of release. Amid the collaboration's praise, clips of Remy Ma's appearance on Drink Champs have circulated, and in one video, Remy speaks on her previously, highly-publicized beef with Minaj.

"I never saw that one coming," said Remy. "I felt like, I had a conversation with her, because I've been in this predicament before where I was the girl coming in." She added that although she had a successful career before going to prison, once she was released, she felt as if she was a newcomer once again. "So, let's make an agreement that we never talk about each other."

At one point, Noreaga interrupted Remy to ask her if she spoke with Minaj directly. The clip was spread wildly through social media and after The Shade Room reposted it, Nicki had a few thoughts to share.

"[Noreaga] must be misunderstanding what she saying to him," Minaj commented. "Did he say? 'This is you telling her that?' For the record, I've never had this conversation with her or anyone." She then redirected the conversation. "So y'all like that new song 'We Go Up' ft. [Fivio Foreign]????"

