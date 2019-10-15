According to the Blast, Nicki Minaj is refusing to turn over evidence in her court battle with Tracy Chapman, while also denying the allegations made against her. She is being accused of copyright infringement by Tracy Chapman. Apparently Nicki Minaj sampled Chapman's 1988 ''Baby Can I Hold You'' for her song ''Sorry,'' featuring Nas -- which was supposed to be included in her album Queen.

Nicki Minaj claims that she did not infringe on any copyright with the song, although there is alleged evidence that her manager emailed Chapman's people for permission to use the track -- no one had responded at the time. A ''no response'' was evidently a response from Chapman, who clapped back after finding out that Minaj sampled her work anyway. Now, the two artists are in a full-on war, and a settlement hasn't been reached yet. Chapman is pursuing for damages and profits made from the song. Nicki Minaj is refusing to cooperate, as she refuses to hand over evidence that could help Chapman's case.

Copyright infringement is a big issue in the media world, and artists really have to be careful when making music, not to step on anyone's toes. Chapman is demanding that the rapper hand over private text messages with her former manager Gerald Roberson, and Funkmaster Flex -- who leaked the song after it was removed from the album Queen for clearance issues.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Minaj is asking for Chapman's motion to be denied completely, as she does not admit any wrongdoings in the first place. Who do you guys think will win this battle?