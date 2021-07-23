It was a hilarious walk down memory lane today after Nicki Minaj treated fans to a 2014 moment that is still a major moment for her and her dedicated Barbz. Back in 2014, Nicki visited Inside the NBA where the crew of sports analysts held a cypher for the celebrated emcee. Host Shaquille O'Neal has been known to dabble a bit in the Rap industry, so after Nicki delivered her off-the-dome freestyle, O'Neal grabbed the mic to share a few bars.

Almost immediately, one of Shaq's lines was asking Nicki to marry him, and when she said, "No," everyone fell out in laughter. Nicki posted a clip of the moment and gave a little behind-the-scenes insight while revealing that she recently purchased Shaq's chair for her engineer.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Y’all who remembers when Shaq proposed to me 7 years ago? [crying laughing emojis]," the rapper wrote. "I kept saying I’ll think of some bars while I was on the plane headed there, but once I got on the plane I was too exhausted to write or even think— I was actually in the dressing room 15 min b4 this segment trying to figure out some lines to spit on air with these GREATS withOUT being able to CURSE."

"The other stuff was thrown together right b4 I walked out so you can see me thinking," she added, admitting that she didn't deliver "the craziest bars" but she thoroughly enjoyed herself. "They made me feel so comfortable & had me cryin laughing." Nicki also made sure to applaud Shaq's skills.

"BTW, Shaq off the dome so when I said 'no' he had to keep it going & still rhyme smthn with it. LMFAOOOOOOOOOO PS Why did I buy my engineer @bigjuice205 a new chair the other day and had no clue what NAME it said on the back." Watch the funny moment and read through Nicki Minaj's post in full below.