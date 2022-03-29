New York rapper, Fivio Foreign, celebrated his birthday with a very special friend by his side. Nicki Minaj attended his event and showed him an abundance of love on the Gram last night.

This recent link-up comes as no surprise following the surprise drop of “We Go Up” by Nicki Minaj on March 25. With no promotion or video, the song featuring Fivio Foreign reached #1 on the US iTunes chart.

With their record playing in the background, the Trinidadian rapper hopped on Instagram live in a packed nightclub. Standing directly behind her was Fivio and his posse who kept referring to her as the queen and yelling, “This is New York City.”

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Further into the live video, she told everyone in the crowd, “We ain’t say happy birthday to the King of New York.” Almost instantly, the crowd got hype and began following Nicki’s command.

To express her genuine relationship with the rapper, she looked directly into the camera and said, “I don’t go nowhere. I just came all the way out here to tell my n*gga happy f*cking birthday. For the real ones only. We was going to definitely get up in here to let him know.”

To this Foreign responded, “Nicki Minaj on my birthday. That’s crazy.”

The two then went on to agree that there are only two crowns and they belong to both of them.

Check out the entire live video down below.



