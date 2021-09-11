The Barbz are disappointed after their queen announced that she would no longer grace the MTV Video Music Awards stage this weekend. Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been dealing with his legal woes as they continue to face off against authorities and Petty's alleged attempted rape victim. We previously reported that Petty has officially pleaded guilty to not registering as a sex offender in California.

This week, a Twitter user asked Minaj if she would be at the VMAs, but the rapper quickly shut down the possibility.

"I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day," said Nicki before giving a shoutout to Bruce Gilmer, the award show's producer. "But I love those guys at MTV. Thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby."

This is news arrived just ahead of the announcement regarding her husband's charges and may be the reason Minaj decided to take a step back for the time being. This week, Nikci has been sharing adorable videos of her family as she has been more open with giving the world a look at what Mom Life has been like for her at home.

You can check out the list of nominees here and tune in on September 12 to see who wins. Check out Nicki's tweets below.