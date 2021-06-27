It looks like Nicki Minaj may be getting ready to drop off some unreleased music soon. On Saturday night, the Queen Barb took to her IG story to preview an old song for fans that she reportedly recorded over 4 years ago. From what we can hear, London On Da Track is responsible for the production, meanwhile Future maybe a guest feature on it according to Genius.

The song is tentatively called “Big Barbie” and finds Nicki referencing the term "big barbie" and name dropping Playboi Carti in the process, rapping: “In the space coupe, finna meet Marty/ Big Barbie, in a pink ‘Rari/ A milli on the rock, Playboy Carti/ Billion dollar pussy, put it out in Saudi.” Check out the preview (below) and let us know what you think.

In other news, Nicki is coming off the release of a new Polo G-assisted record called “For The Love Of New York,” as well as her 2009 mixtape Beam Up Scotty mixtape which she re-released few weeks ago with 3 new songs, including “Seeing Green” with Drake and Wayne. Stream that right here if you haven't done so already and keep you eyes peeled for more Nicki on the way.

Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Image