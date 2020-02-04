It's safe to say that Nicki Minaj's retirement announcement may have been a tad bit reactionary. In early September 2019, Nicki shocked her dedicated fanbase when she tweeted that her music career may be coming to an end. "I’ve decided to retire & have my family," she wrote. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄."



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

Since that time, she's been featured on a number of tracks, including Meghan Trainor's "Nice to Meet Ya" that dropped last Friday (January 31). This latest collaboration comes after Nicki's month hiatus from social media, but now that the Queen rapper has returned, she's been showing off daily glam looks.

On Monday (February 3) evening, Nicki showed that she's been hard at work in the studio, as well. The rapper shared a clip of herself previewing a new track that will most likely be featured on her forthcoming record. "Woke up, the price of coke up / I just hit em with the low cut then call my folks up," Nicki raps. "All that talkin' out your neck just might get your throat cut / This a mac truck not a black truck / When we move tell 'em back up / Click the clack up." She then moves into the chorus which mentions, "Yikes, you a clown, you do IT for likes."

Unsurprisingly, Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty sits right next to her and the two newlyweds groove to Nicki's newly recorded track. Give it a listen and leave your thoughts.