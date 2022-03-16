Some might dispute her GOAT status but Nicki Minaj just received the stamp of approval from Slick Rick The Ruler. For Women's History Month, Slick Rick took to Twitter where he shared images of four women in hip-hop who he praised for their "impeccable pen game, artistry, and legacies." The four women included Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Eve, and Missy Elliott.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nicki was among the first to respond to Slick Rick's tweet, expressing her gratitude for the legendary rapper's praise. She revealed that his hit single, "Mona Lisa" planted the seed for her illustrious career in the music industry. "Slicker than the guy w|da thing on his eye. ~ If you only knew how much I love you," she wrote in reference to her shout-out to Slick Rick on "Super Bass."

"the 1st rap I ever learned was #MonaLisa. 1 day I rapped it to my mthr & when I got to the part about “a virgin?” My mthr looked @ me like I lost my damn mind. I didn’t know what that meant," she continued.

The Ruler caught Nicki's comments and responded, "Keep shining sis. One love Queen!"

This wouldn't be the first time she told this story, but evidently, Slick Rick's stamp of approval holds a deep sentimental value to Nicki Minaj.

Check out Nicki and Slick Rick's tweets below.