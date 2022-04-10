Nicki Minaj has no shortage of flowers to give. Following the Grammys, the mother of one made sure to shout out both Lil Baby and Doja Cat, and this weekend, she's been using her social media accounts to promote debut projects from two of the biggest up-and-coming artists right now – Fivio Foreign and Coi Leray.

The Pink Print hitmaker had plenty of praise for the "What's My Name" rapper, calling B.I.B.L.E. a "SOLID" album that is "sonically authentic and well thought out." She went on to list "For Nothin" "Changed On Me" "On God" and "Hello" as her personal favourites, taking time to especially shout out both KayCyy and Chlöe, as well as Leray for her contribution to the project.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came time to share her thoughts on Trendsetter, Minaj had praise as well, although she offered some feedback to her "Blick Blick" collaborator. "Coi got me so f*cked up," her Twitter posts began.

"How dare you not have the original 'No More Parties' on your album?" she asked the "Big Purr" singer. "That should've been the first song on the album if we being honest," she continued before naming "TWINNEM," "Anxiety," "Heart In A Coffin," "Heart Break Kid," "Too Far," and "Aye Yai Yai" featuring Yung Bleu as tracks she thinks Coi "shines on," and should've been placed "higher on the tracklist."





Just a few days ago, Leray dropped by The Breakfast Club, where she defended her dad, Benzino, for teasing her collaboration with Nicki Minaj a little too early – read more about that here, and let us know what you think about the 39-year-old's feedback for our resident Trendsetter below.