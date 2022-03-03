Nicki Minaj is the face of Marc Jacobs' latest drop, the “Heaven” collection, which is now available online and at the shop location in Fairfax, CA.

The Trinidadian rapper stunted in the wardrobe and accessories from Heaven’s Spring 2022 collection, wearing the black Kiki boots and “Heaven” logo shirt. In her second outfit, she is seen wearing blue platforms with a two-piece corset and pants set. Each look has a different wig to accompany it, with a short black bob, and long neon yellow-green hair for the other fit.

The project was shot by Harley Weir, and features a number of other stars such as Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser, and Mena Suvari, who are also wearing pieces from the collection. Emerson Danielle aided in casting and styling, assisted by Borys Korban.

Nicki made sure to post the pics to her own Instagram, captioning the photo “The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the Heaven Campaign.”

Fans loved her outfit so much, they already sold out the black Kiki boots. Marc Jacobs posted to Instagram letting fans know the boots will be back in stock again later this month.

“Already chile? Oop,” she posted to her Instagram story.

Check out Nicki’s photos from the shoot below.







