When Nicki Minaj announced her retirement to the world last week, it came as a major shock to absolutely everybody. Her closest fans had been aware that the Queens superstar was planning on starting a family with her romantic partner Kenny Petty but nobody believed that she would seriously hang up the microphone after such a legendary career. There is no doubt that Minaj will leave behind a historic legacy. She may choose to eventually return to the rap game but, for now, she's taking a break. Before she announced her retirement, she had been teasing a new album and in a feature spot with Elle Magazine, she explained that she was initially very excited to drop it.

"It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time," said the Queen about her would-be fifth studio album. "I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album, like I’ve done in the past. This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the [Fendi] collection."

Much of Minaj's story features on her latest foray into fashion design, collaborating closely with Fendi and contemplating on starting up her own line. It is currently unclear if Nicki still plans on releasing her upcoming album or if her retirement means that it's been scrapped. Only time will tell.