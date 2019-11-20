These days, Nicki Minaj is focusing on her personal life, hoping to begin raising a family soon with her husband Kenneth Petty. She semi-formally retired from creating music, maintaining the fact that she will still hop in the booth for guest features. However, when it comes down to releasing any new albums or solo singles, that appears to be out of the question for the time being. We all know just how accomplished Nicki is in the industry. For the longest time, she was the most popular female artist in rap. Even without much activity these days, she arguably still holds that title. According to her Young Money affiliates, she just brought home a new achievement that makes her one of the most versatile artists -- not just female artists -- of all time.

A brand new tweet from the official Young Money account calls out a milestone that Nicki Minaj managed to reach recently, pointing to her dominance in an array of different genres. We've heard the Queen dabble in different areas, flexing some reggae vibes, bringing electronic music into the mix, and sitting comfortably in the pop realm as well. Thus, it's no surprise to see that she's reached the pole position on several different Billboard charts.

"@NickiMinaj is now the FIRST artist in HISTORY to have hit #1 in all of Billboard's Hip-Hop/ R&B, Pop, Dance/Electric, Reggae, Gospel and Latin charts," wrote the label on social media. This is obviously a huge feat for Nicki. Hopefully, it opens her eyes to what more she can accomplish if she gets back into the groove.

Congrats, Nicki!



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images