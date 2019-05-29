The friendship between Nicki Minaj and Rah Ali has been tried and tested and for the ladies, it's been determined to be true. When Nicki and Cardi B had the infamous altercation at New York Fashion Week back in September 2018, it was reportedly Rah who was responsible for putting that knot on Cardi's head. Rah even made it clear that anyone beefing with Nicki was beefing with her, and she broke off her friendship with Remy Ma to prove it.

The friends were also celebrating the forthcoming birth of Rah's baby, the first for Rah and her husband. The shoe mogul and former Love & Hip Hop star was photographed earlier this month showing off her five-month baby bump, but The Hollywood Unlocked recently reported that sadly Rah went into labor just days ago. They say that her child was only alive for a mere few minutes before passing away. TMZ confirmed the sorrowful news, adding that the mother wasn't alerted of any troubles during her pregnancy.

They also state that Nicki has been by her friend's side during this extremely difficult time, doing all that she can to relieve any stress. Our condolences to Rah for her tragic loss.