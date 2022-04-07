It looks like Nicki Minaj is getting deeper into album roll-out mode. In the past two months, she's unloaded two new singles with Lil Baby, "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin" and a drill collaboration with Fivio Foreign, "We Go Up." Fans are excited, curious, and anxious to hear Nicki's follow-up to Queen. A release date isn't set but the spree of interviews and Instagram Live appearances is a strong indication that it isn't too far away.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

James Corden recently shared the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke with Nicki Minaj, and as expected, it was nothing short of eventful. Nicki ran through the hits, including "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Superbass." Nicki also showed love to Adele, who previously rapped her "Monster" verse word-for-word on Carpool Karaoke. Nicki showcased her Adele impression, once again, with a rendition of "Someone Like You."

One of the more compelling aspects of the episode is when Nicki Minaj discussed her struggles with self-esteem in the public eye. "I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident," she explained. "But I think when you’re a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized. I just don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to feel like everyone’s critiquing them."

Check out the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke below.