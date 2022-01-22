The Barbz were quick to jump online when it was announced that Jennifer Hough's lawsuit against Nicki Minaj was dismissed, but Rolling Stone reports that the rapper's legal woes aren't over just yet. Back in August 2021, Hough, Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty's alleged rape victim, filed a lawsuit against the rapper. In 1994, Hough claimed that Petty attacked and raped her at knifepoint. Petty reportedly took a plea deal to a lesser charge of attempted rape and served four years in prison.

In her lawsuit against Minaj, Hough accused the rapper of intimidation and harassment, but recently, news surfaced that the case was dismissed. However, Hough's attorney, Seven N. Gordon, told a judge that they planned to refile in a "court with proper jurisdiction." Meaning, they're moving things from New York to California where Minaj and Petty reside.





Additionally, Gordon reportedly told Rolling Stone, "We still feel very strongly about the merits of the case against both of them.”

Minaj's lawyer doesn't believe Hough and her team will be any more successful in the Golden State than they were in New York.

“This is just a frivolous gambit to avoid a sanctions motion which I told them that I would be filing shortly and for which they refuse to set a schedule,” lawyer Judd Burstein said in a statement. “As usual, they have decided to adopt a tactic without bothering to research the law. Had they done so, they would realize that re-filing their frivolous action in another jurisdiction will only result in another court sanctioning them.”

Meanwhile, Petty reportedly returns to court for sentencing in March in connection to the charges that he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

[via]