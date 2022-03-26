It feels like the release of new music has been a hit-or-miss week after week since the beginning of the year. Some weeks have had an overwhelming amount of new music from others have felt relatively dry all around. Thankfully, this week is packed with new music from top to bottom and we've highlighted everything that should be on your radar on this week's Fire Emoji update. Here's or breakdown.

We're inching closer to the release of Nicki Minaj's next project, and she's served some stand-out singles to get fans prepared. Last week, she came through with a new verse on Coi Leray's "Blick Blick." This week, she served up some drill alongside Fivio Foreign on their new collab, "We Go Up."

Latto's debut album, 777 just arrived on Friday, serving as a warm welcome to the Clay Co. rapper's ascent to the top. One of the most talked about singles on the project is the Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne-assisted, "Sunshine." It was an obvious choice for this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) brought 10 new songs from Key Glock. We included "Gucci & Dolph" and "Grammys" for this weekend's listening pleasure.

The playlist also includes new music from Denzel Curry, 42 Dugg and EST Gee, and a highlight off of Nigo's I Know Nigo with "Lost & Found Freestyle 2019" ft. A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator.