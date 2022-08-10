The Young Money Reunion show is still being discussed among Hip Hop fans and for those that were able to see the performances live, it was an unforgettable experience. After a brief delay due to Drake reportedly catching COVID-19, the OVO hitmaker joined two of his close friends and colleagues—Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne—on stage as they revisited some of their fan favorites. It was a show unlike any other and it was there that Wayne revealed Tha Carter VI was on the way, but Minaj and Drake's antics have poured over from the stage to social media.

It isn't easy in this industry to find a friendship with longevity, but despite any hiccups, Drizzy and Minaj are as thick as thieves. So much so, that their parents get involved in the fun.

By now, we all know just how much Drake loves his parents, but Minaj likes to spend time with his mom, Sandi Graham, as well. The femcee shared a video with Drake's mother and playfully introduced her as her "ex-mom-in-law." Minaj added, "I love you mama, you look beautiful. I couldn't wait to see you and tell your son that...don't speak to me no more."

The cute moment made its way to Drake's desk and he joked, "Barbz I'm gagging it's the everything for meeeeee...." Minaj retorted, "[Crying loudly emojis] you still didn't even say it right. Bye MR. CHAMPAGNE [sideways crying laughing emoji]."

