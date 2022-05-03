Nicki Minaj had a few jokes for a man on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. He allegedly leaked news about her attending the fashion event.

Last night (May 2), the annual Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Nicki Minaj was one of the several rappers that were in attendance at the fundraising fashion show. While scaling the steps donned in all black, she was caught on video jokingly threatening someone off-camera.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Are you the man that leaked I was gonna be here?" she asked. "Yeah, you. It was you. I'm about to come up to you and smack the sh*t outta you. Come here." She was seen laughing as she walks away before the video ends.

This year's Met Gala was star-studded with pop-ups from Cardi B, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak, Gunna, and more.

As for Nicki, this was the "Do We Have A Problem?" rapper's first appearance since declining to attend last year over the vaccine mandate. Last night, she showed up in a feathery Burberry bustier gown with leather leggings and a baseball hat to match. Minaj admitted during an interview with LaLa Anthony that her dress' bust was her only issue with the outfit.

"The only unplanned thing about my looks is my boobs popping out because they made my cup size a little small," she joked. "Enjoy these ti**ties, cause y'all ain't gonna see that ever again."

Nicki was accompanied by Burberry's creative director Riccardo Tisci.





