Nicki Minaj is joining MaximBet as a strategic advisor and global ambassador for the mobile sportsbook, she announced on social media, Tuesday. The rapper was also named the creative director of Maxim, the iconic magazine associated with the betting platform.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” Minaj said in a press release. “Merging business-savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

MaximBET CEO Daniel added: “Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman. Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

The move follows in the footsteps of Cardi B, who recently signed on as the creative director for Playboy. If Cardi's success revitalizing that iconic magazine goes similarly for Minaj, Maxim will have a great year ahead of them. Playboy recently announced that its year-over-year profits have gone up significantly since partnering with Cardi.

Check out Minaj's announcement below.





[Via]