Wireless Festival has served as one of the United Kingdom's premiere music events in recent years. This time around, they're finding a way to up the ante.



The Wireless Festival setup used to consist of major artists sharing one location over a span of days and times, as is normal procedure for events of this nature. There were no issues with operating in this manner, as it was a tradition and brung in fans from all over with the sheer magnitude of the acts. Pushing things even further this year, Wireless Festival has decided to hold the event in multiple locations: Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park, and Birmingham NEC.

In addition to the big moves being made, Wireless Festival has enlisted some of the biggest names in the game. Nicki Minaj is making her return to festivals, considering she's been much more active since 2022 began. Her recent tracks, "Bussin" and "Do We Have A Problem?" (both assisted by Lil Baby), have been doing fantastic numbers and driving anticipation for what's next.

Tyler, The Creator, is currently on tour for his incredible Call Me If You Get Lost project. One of the most highly esteemed live performers on the planet, fans from all reaches will certainly pour in to experience the absurd musicality and controlled chaos displayed at a Tyler show.

J. Cole, perpetually in album mode, has been killing his feature verses as of late. While we have no official announcements of a new project, Cole has referenced the potential album The Fall Off since before even releasing his most recent venture, The Off Season. It's possible we'll get new Cole music before the festival in June.

We'll keep you updated on Wireless Festival news, so stay tuned to HNHH for more information.