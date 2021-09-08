Nicki Minaj has one of the most iconic voices in music. She's one of the most popular artists in the world and, with a new album on the way soon, it looks like the New York-bred rapper is ready to start rolling out her upcoming new music.

We're used to hearing the 38-year-old living legend spit some of the craziest punchlines, but we've also heard Nicki explore a softer side of herself with her singing vocals over the years. While her new music snippet may not entirely be representative of the direction she'll be going on her next album, Minaj has officially shared a new video of an upcoming song, and it looks like she may have some of her most hypnotizing vocals yet on it.

Fans are currently reacting to the latest addition to Nicki's Instagram Stories, commenting on a video of the Queen belting out some heavenly vocals over a smooth instrumental. Going on an impressive run, the Barbs hyped up Nicki's new preview, theorizing that she may have been taking vocal lessons and likening the snippet to an "R&B Titanic" song.

Nicki has been busy on social media in the last week. A couple of days ago, her family linked up with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and members of their family. They shared photos from the meeting on Instagram, and you can check them out here.



Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Listen to Nicki's latest snippet and let us know if you like the direction she's headed.