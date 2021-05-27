For the first time since January, Nicki Minaj finally updated her Instagram a few weeks ago in anticipation of the re-release Beam Me Up Scotty. While its record-breaking commercial success has proven that the music industry has been feening for new Nicki music, the Queen artist's recent Instagram posts have been commanding headlines of their own.

Days after showing off her famous figure in an all-pink thirst trap, the Young Money artist returned with yet another steamy photo dump.

Starting her recent Instagram post with two new steamy flicks, the Pink Friday rapper flaunts her figure while wearing a skin-tight matching top and bottom set, eye-catching heels, and a slick pink wig. Following her pseudo thirst traps, Nicki takes things down a notch and shares a wholesome photo of her and her husband Kenneth Petty. Despite the initial backlash that she received for dating Petty, Nicki still proudly displays her husband and the father of her child on Instagram, and the last time that he was spotted on her feed was during the lead-up to Nicki's big Beam Me Up Scotty reveal.

See Nicki Minaj's latest photo dump below, and check out some of the steamiest posts from her return to IG below.

She's recently been teasing her new album more and more, so stay tuned for Nicki Minaj-related updates.