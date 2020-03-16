Nicki Minaj is universally known as one of the most skilled women to ever pick up a microphone, especially in the rap world. These days, she has more competition than ever before but, for the last decade, Minaj has ruled as the Queen of hip-hop. She still holds a firm grasp of the throne, despite stars like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion challenging for her spot. One thing that she can boast that they cannot though is the fact that she's officially worth $100 million.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to the verified Young Money page on Twitter, Nicki Minaj has just made history as the first female rapper to ever surpass a $100 million net worth. The star has not yet commented on the major financial achievement but we're sure she's elated about the news.

In recent weeks, Nicki Minaj has found herself back in gossip magazines as her husband, the controversial Kenneth Petty, was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender. She has remained silent since the latest drama involving her man broke out, but we wouldn't be surprised to eventually hear a clever bar from the rapper about her major money moves.

Do you think this is the start of even larger things for the Queen? Is she on her way to a billion?