Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby released a trailer to their new single, "Do We Have a Problem," set to arrive on February 4, at midnight EST. The two have been posting on their social media nonstop “DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM!? BABY X BARBIE,” referencing her Pink Friday alter ego.

As their release date is now coming down to the hours and minutes, the two are getting their fans ready by showing their excitement on Instagram.

The song release is also being accompanied by a music video directed by Benny Boom, starring actors Joseph Sikora (Power) and Cory Hardrict (The Oath).

It’s been nearly four years since Nicki Minaj last released an album, Queen, back in 2018. Although, she did re-release her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with some new bonus tracks. The Queen has been quite busy working on other endeavors, from a documentary series to one-off collabs with other artists like Little Mix, BIA, and Jesy Nelson-- not to mention, giving birth and taking care of her baby boy.

Lil Baby’s last two albums were back in 2020 and 2021, My Turn and The Voice of the Heroes, a collab album with Lil Durk. The joint album was certified gold back in October of 2021 after it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making it Baby’s second #1 album and Durk’s first.

Are you guys excited for the new song to arrive at Midnight EST?



