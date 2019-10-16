Nicki Minaj is kicking off her retirement in style, literally. The Queen rapper's capsule collection with luxury brand Fendi launched today, and celebrate, Nicki held a "Fendi Prints On" event at the Fendi store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The decor was unsurprisingly decked out in hot pink everything while Nicki's fans crowded the streets in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rapper.

Showing off her collection, Nicki wore a few pieces including a silver lycra bikini set ($590) along with a handbag reportedly priced at $6,500. The prices may be a tad on the high-end, but the pieces are selling out quickly as Barbz storm the online store. Even celebrities are taking to social media to ask where they can purchase certain items because they're no longer available online and can only be found in select stores.

There are plenty of images and videos from the party circulating on social media of Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty, so check out a few reactions and clips from the Los Angeles event, below.