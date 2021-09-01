He may have been just another reality star to some, but for those that knew him, Gregg Leakes was a kind man with a gentle heart. Nene Leakes and her husband Gregg stormed Real Housewives of Atlanta airwaves for over a decade as they put the good and the bad of their personal life on display. Not everything painted the couple in a pleasant light, however, they were two people who shared the brutal, yet honest truth about the ups and downs of their relationship.

In recent years, Gregg and Nene were open about his battle with colon cancer. They would celebrate when he was in remission and would get ready for battle when the cancer returned. Over the weekend, Nene shared that Gregg was "transitioning to the other side" and today (September 1), we reported on the sad news about his death.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

There have been thousands of tributes and condolences shared on social media and Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram Story to give a few kind words to Nene. "Broken hearted to hear of this tragic loss," wrote the rapper. "@2neneleakes, tho I know nothing can stop the pain you must be feeling right now, I'm sending you love & strength."

"May God cover your family now & forever — & equipped you w/what your heart needs to move on. Greg seemed like such a loving, funny, dynamic person to be around. I can tell he'll be greatly missed. [praying hands emoji][broken heart emoji]." We send our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Gregg Leakes during this difficult time.



Instagram