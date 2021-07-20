An impromptu moment caught Nicki Minaj's attention after a video went viral. It all reportedly went down at a Zara store in a shopping mall after a dedicated Barb named Zha Chanel took a speaker and a microphone into the store and put on a surprise solo performance of "Whole Lotta Money (Remix." Nicki Minaj recently appeared on the updated version of BIA's viral hit, and the song has been running up the charts since it hit streaming services.

In Zha Chanel's video, immediately after beginning the performance, a security guard is seen telling them that they can't record and rap in the store, but he doesn't enforce the rules.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Nicki and her Barbz appreciated him not getting authorities involved or kicking Zha out of the mall, so the rapper reached out to thank him for being kind to her fan. TMZ caught up with the security guard, Michael, and he revealed that Nicki not only reached out to him, but she helped his online following by tagging him in her Instagram Stories.

He revealed that his manager has contacted Minaj and he received a late-night call from the rapper who told him that she wanted him to appear on Instagram Live with her. "I didn't believe it," said Michael. "I was buying pizza. I didn't believe it... Like, yo, I'm talking to Nicki Minaj. I don't know what's going on."

Minaj told him that she would like one of his photos so he should be prepared to receiving more attention, and she was right. "My phone is still buzzing," said Michael. He added that he wasn't sure if he would get into any trouble over the incident, but he said he "respects positive vibes."

Michael also revealed that Nicki promised to send him a gift, and while he has no idea what it is, he's appreciative of anything she gives. Check out Michael speaking about the incident along with Zha Chanel below.

