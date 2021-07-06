Nicki Minaj took to Instagram this morning to announce that she has news coming. On "Seeing Green," the bonus track of her reissue of Beam Me Up Scotty, Drake starts his verse saying, "One of the perils of making money is that you can afford to be dramatic." In this instance, one of the perils of making money is that you can announce when you plan on making an announcement.

In her post, plastered with red siren emojis, she wrote "There’s something I urgently need to share w|you guys. I’ll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much."

In all honesty, what could it really be? Recently, Lil Kim called on the Young Money rapper to a Verzuz battle, which induced all of her stan pages down in flames across Twitter. Hell, they're already going crazy at the thought of something coming on Thursday.

Already coming off that remix on Soulja Boy's "She Make It Clap," she recently previewed some new music on Instagram but ultimately deleted the post. If it's either of these two possibilities, it's safe to say that Barbs around the globe will be in for a very enjoyable summer. What do you think Nicki Minaj is up to?