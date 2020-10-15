It was revealed in early October that Nicki Minaj had given birth, while she kept the majority of her pregnancy closely under wraps, she did finally unveil her baby bump back in July.

Since the news broke of the child's birth, we've yet to find out the baby's gender, although there was early speculation by Loni Love, for whatever reason, that it was a girl. As it turns out, Nicki had a baby boy. Nicki made the revelation to her excited Barbs fanbase earlier today, when she shared an IG post that included congratulatory notes on the birth of her first child. Among the famous celebs who've sent best wishes Nicki's way: Beyonce, Kim and Kanye, Riccardo Tisci and more. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," she gushed.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The fact that Nicki Minaj had a baby boy, given her propensity for referring to her male colleagues as her "sons," has not been lost on the general public. In fact, it's become the main point of reaction, really.

Take a look at how twitter is handling the news of Nicki Minaj's baby boy. And congratulations to Nicki on the birth of her son!

In related news, as Nicki tends to do, she's paired this announcement with another: she'll be making a musical return tonight, thanks to a remix of Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas."