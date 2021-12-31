We're not sure if Nicki Minaj will be a Bravo TV regular after helping host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, but the rapper is clearly a fan of the series. Minaj took some time to join Andy Cohen and the cast of the popular franchise when they gathered together to reflect on the ups and downs of the latest season. The reactions to Minaj's appearance were monumental as her Barbz tuned in to watch her grill the women on their most controversial moments.

Minaj's relationship with the cast didn't end there, because the Rap icon surprised several children of certain cast members with lavish holiday gifts.

Gizelle Bryant uploaded a video of her daughters showing off their presents from Nicki and it's clear that they are more than thrilled.

"I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE," wrote Gizelle. "Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house [crying laughing emoji] You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!"

She wasn't the only one, as fellow cast member Robyn Dixon's sons also received Gucci gifts from Minaj. However, Mia Thornton ranted after Minaj failed to send her child anything. Watch the joys and disappointments below.