Fivio Foreign's much awaited debut album B.I.B.L.E released this past Friday (April 8) and so far it's been well-received, especially by Nicki Minaj. Nicki gave Fivio his flowers on her Instagram story, praising him for making a solid debut album.

"This fivio foreign album rlly hittin the mthafkn spot. Sooooo SOLID. Sonically authentic & well thought out. Cohesive body of work with a signature sound that is very true to where he's from," Nicki wrote on her story. "Kayccy is [flame emoji] on both of his osngs. chloe bodied her verse. Loved coi too @fivioforeign_8fs," she added.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

B.I.B.L.E is Fivio's first full-length release since releasing his breakout track "Big Drip" two years ago. The 17-track album includes guest appearances from Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Vory, KayCyy, Kanye West, Ne-Yo, and more. The album also features the Alicia Keys and Ye-assisted single "City of Gods"; The track also appeared on Ye's Donda 2.

Last week, the New York-drill rapper revealed that he had trouble getting "What's My Name" cleared by Beyonce due to the lyrics. The Queen Naija and Coi Leray-featured track samples Destiny's Child's 1999 cut "Say My Name." Fivio admitted that Bey would only clear the song if he cleaned up they lyrics.

Prior to the release of his debut album, Fivio signed a million-dollar record deal with Columbia Records and released his 2020 mixtape 800 B.C. The mixtape was still received despite being clouded by the huge loss of Pop Smoke. Pop was also one of Fivio's close friends.





