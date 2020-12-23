Now that she's rid herself of obsessive fans who somehow got her phone number and kept messaging her through group texts, Nicki Minaj is back to getting herself pampered. The rap star has been laying low since giving birth to her son, and Barbz have been anxiously awaiting photos of Minaj's firstborn. Nicki seems to be keeping her baby boy out of sight, for the time being, however, she did recently share photos of his Fendi stroller.

As Nicki and husband Kenneth Petty fall into the groove of parenthood, the rapper resurfaced on her Instagram page with a few videos to appease her followers. Nicki shows off her makeup-less, bare-faced beauty as she gets her hair styled. In one clip, her stylist is putting the final touches on her hair and Nicki decided to crack a little joke by saying "We did it, Joe," referencing Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris's viral moment.

Meanwhile, Nicki has previously shared she's carefully piecing together her next project, but we haven't had much information about what to expect. The Queens emcee has been featured on several tracks in 2020 as she's collaborated with artists like NBA YoungBoy, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ty Dolla $ign, Meghan Trainor, Doja Cat, and many more. Still, fans await news on her next big drop. Check out Nicki Minaj's posts below.