She wasn't messing around when she said she was taking bloggers to court. Nicki Minaj has been on a rampage in recent days, making promises that have left some content creators shaking in their boots. With a career as expansive as Minaj's, the Rap icon is no stranger to hearing wild statements about her, but she recently shared that she's had enough.

While hosting "Nicki's Tea Party" over the weekend, Minaj announced that she had three defamation lawsuits prepared against bloggers who spread misinformation about her. Names weren't revealed, but today (September 14), it was shared that Minaj's legal wasted no time in filing a lawsuit against Marley Green who goes by the moniker "Nosey Heaux."

Green reportedly shared a video to social media claiming that Minaj was "shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it's true. "F*ck, listen, I can't even say allegedly with that 'cause I—we all know it's true. I'm not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead."

Minaj alleged that Green spoke ill of her son "Papa Bear" as well, stating that the toddler "is going to be a rapist, too." This comment was made in connection with Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty who was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995, along with assault and unlawful imprisonment.

TMZ reported that in court documents, Minaj referred to Green as a person "whose main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping and bad debts." The rapper insists she has never used cocaine and is suing for "damages of no less than $75,000." Minaj's attorney Judd Burstein told TMZ that they plan to take Green's "Nosey Heaux" trademark "when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment."

"Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate," Burstein added. "My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned."

Meanwhile, Green is not using the hashtag "Surviving The Pettys" and posted several screenshots of allegedly being harassed on social media.

