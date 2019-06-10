A few moments ago, Chris Brown announced a monster tour to promote his upcoming album, enlisting a ton of talent to open up for him. When the tour was first mentioned, Breezy announced that it would be happening in the fall with none other than Nicki Minaj. Fans of both artists were excited to witness a joint concert featuring both vocalists, counting down the days until an official announcement with dates arrived. Well, we've got that official announcement but curiously enough, Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found on the card. Instead, she was seemingly replaced by Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy.

It came as a surprise to many of Nicki Minaj's fans when she was not mentioned for the upcoming tour. People are wondering what happened and considering her recent hiatus from social media and the public eye, the Barbz are getting increasingly worried. Now that she's been left off of the INDIGOAT tour, Nicki's fans are trying to figure out where she's been at. The most common response is that she's hiding a pregnancy. That would make sense because, after her Met Gala appearance, she dropped off the face of the Earth. People also noticed that she looked a little different than usual. Her removal from the tour could be to give her time to rest and prepare for the possible birth of her first child. If that's not the case, then people are seriously confused and will need some help.

What do you think is going on with Nicki? Will you still be going to the tour without her?