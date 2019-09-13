One of the strangest entertainment storylines to have been included in media headlines this year has revolved around Erica Mena and her previous fandom of Nicki Minaj. At one point in our lives, a good number of us were fans of the New York spitter. A legend in her own right, Nicki Minaj has done it all in the game. That's likely why she feels so comfortable officially retiring from rap to commence the next chapter of her life. She's off starting a family with her partner Kenny Petty but that doesn't mean that her rabid group of supporters has lightened up on Erica Mena. The Love & Hip Hop star was present at Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball and as she stood outside of the party, a number of Minaj fans chose that exact opportunity to get up in her grill and question her over her allegiance to the Queen.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"You're a Barb," said one fan to the reality star. "No, I'm not part of that," said Mena. "I'm a Barb, yes. A real Barbie." People did not go easy on her. In the video, you'll see Mena getting visibly annoyed, telling the over-the-top fans that she doesn't even know what Nicki Minaj's Barbs are. That was a big mistake. From that point on, the fans kept on harassing her, failing to shut up until she stopped taking photos with her supporters and walked away.

Watch the awkward exchange below. If you need some background information, check the article here, which discusses Erica Mena's dismissal of her previous Nicki Minaj support.

