Nicki Minaj has been making headlines lately for a multitude of reasons, but she made sure that everyone was focusing on the music when she dropped "Yikes" this Friday. Though she indicated that the song is merely promo track and will not be serving as the first official single from her upcoming album, the response to "Yikes" has been insane.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After teasing a snippet of "Yikes" on Instagram earlier this week, which sparked controversy after a line about Rosa Parks was deemed disrespectful, Nicki bestowed the highly anticipated track on the masses, and it looks like she's been given more than just the seal of approval. Twitter declares that the Queen is back and that "Yikes" has marked her official return to the throne.

Listeners paid close attention, geeking over some of Nicki's hottest bars on "Yikes."

The Barbz decided that absolutely will be listening to "Yikes" whether they want to or not.

Overall, it's a certified bop, and the Internet is glad to have Nicki back.